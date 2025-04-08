With the Los Angeles Dodgers in Washington, D.C. to face the Washington Nationals, it was the perfect time for the defending World Series champions to stop by the White House.

As tradition would have, President Donald Trump invited the 2024 champs to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to celebrate the achievement, and Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani seemed to savor the experience.

Ohtani took to Instagram after the visit and posted a carousel of photos of him and his teammates at the White House, only fans noticed one prominent figure missing from his post: the President.

“Notice how he didn't post trump 👏,” one commenter wrote. That comment has more than 2,500 likes as of this writing.

“Love the pics you chose! 🙌❤️,” wrote another, seemingly alluding to Trump's absence.

“No Trump in any flicks I see you Ohtani 😎😅,” said another fan.

Ohtani was also photographed shaking hands with Trump and standing next to him behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, though he chose not post them. The two also exchanged pleasantries, with Trump telling Ohtani, “It’s a great honor, you’re an amazing athlete and person.”

“He shattered all of those records last year,' Trump added. “Think of it, all of them, and he did something even more because he became the first ever member of the 50-50 club. So 40-40 is tough, hitting 54 home runs and 59 steals and accomplished an accomplishment unparalleled in 149 years of Major League Baseball. Think of that. That's just incredible.”

As with any fanbase, Dodgers supporters come from all sorts of political backgrounds, so the comments were also littered with those who did and did not support the visit to begin with. Many, however, stayed apolitical.

“Shohei for President!” another commenter wrote. “So awesome 👏 to see the Dodgers represent Los Angeles in D.C.”

The Dodgers went on to lose their series opener to the Nationals, 6-4, marking their third defeat in four games.