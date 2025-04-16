The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now as they aim to win back-to-back World Series. However, the team is experiencing some injury woes with the pitching rotation to begin the season. As a result, manager Dave Roberts is making a change for Wednesday night's contest against the Colorado Rockies.

Bobby Miller, who is one of the club's exciting young pitchers, will make his first start of the season against the Rockies, according to sports reporter Kristen Watson. Meanwhile, the Dodgers are still monitoring star pitcher Blake Snell.

“Dodgers' Dave Roberts confirmed Bobby Miller will start tomorrow. He added that Teoscar is feeling better, going through a full workout today, and they are hopeful he’s back in the lineup tomorrow. Blake Snell played catch for the second day in a row and came out of it well.”

Bobby Miller suffered a scary head injury during spring training after taking a shot to the head. The 26-year-old pitcher made his major league debut back in 2023 but experienced some setbacks in the 2024 season. He ended the 2024 campaign with an 8.52 ERA and 1.768 WHIP while recording 52 strikeouts and 30 walks through 56 innings pitched. Miller ended the season with a 2-4 win-loss record.

Ideally, Miller bounces back big time and serves as a key starter in the Dodgers' pitching rotation. That would just add to what's already viewed as one of the best rosters in baseball. However, the third-year pitcher has his work cut out for him, as Los Angeles also has Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, and Dustin May in the rotation. That's not including Snell, who is hopefully returning in May, and Shohei Ohtani, who continues to practice as a pitcher preparing to get back on the mound for the first time since 2023.

Due to the Dodgers' loaded roster, Miller is more likely to serve as a starter sporadically this season. When the team is fully healthy, Los Angeles may want Miller to come out of the bullpen and provide relief for the starters.