The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a solid start this season, and besides the regular contributors to the team, there has been one player who is turning heads. Left-handed reliever pitcher Jack Dreyer signed with the Dodgers as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and has been one of the team's top relievers this season.

Dave Roberts was recently asked about Dreyer's play, and he had nothing but good things to say about how he's been performing.

“He just seems unflappable,” Roberts said. “He's an intellect. Very well read. He's very calm. He studies. Guys love him, and there's no situation that's too big for him. He's got good stuff and he's been really helpful.”

Dreyer has played in eight games out of the bullpen for the Dodgers and has pitched a 0.75 ERA while allowing just one earned run in 12 innings. He's also allowed three hits so far this season while striking out 16 and walking five.

Before coming to the Dodgers, Dreyer played for the Iowa Hawkeyes before signing with the Dodgers. He played in 20 games for Iowa and made 10 starts, finishing with an 8-3 record and a 3.71 ERA. He allowed 44 hits and 23 earned runs in 60.2 innings. After signing with the Dodgers, he played in the minor leagues and was added to the 40-man roster in 2024.

Dodgers adding pitchers as injuries continue

The Dodgers currently have 12 pitchers on the injured list as the season is still quite young, which means that they have had to make some moves. Since the first time since last September, Bobby Miller will get the start for the Dodgers' game against the Colorado Rockies.

Miller suffered a head injury during spring training after taking a shot to the head. He made his debut in the major league in 2023 but experienced some setbacks in the 2024 season. To end the season, he finished with an 8.52 ERA and 1.768 WHIP while recording 52 strikeouts and 30 walks through 56 innings pitched. He also finished with a 2-4 record.

The Dodgers have a deep roster, but with all the injuries, Miller will be getting some playing time, which could be exciting for some fans. When the team is back to being healthy, they may want Miller to be one of the relievers for the starters out of the bullpen.

Despite the injuries, the Dodgers are still playing like one of the better teams in the league, and when they get healthy, it might get scary for the MLB.