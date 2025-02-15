The Los Angeles Dodgers and veteran outfielder Eddie Rosario are reportedly in agreement on a contract, per Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston. Alexander reports that it is a minor league deal.

The 33-year-old joins a team that already features plenty of depth. In fact, the Dodgers' outfield depth is one the team's most intriguing position battles. Still, Rosario could end up earning a spot on the big league roster.

Rosario has played at the MLB level since 2015. He made his big league debut with the Minnesota Twins and established himself as a reliable player. In 2021, Rosario joined the Cleveland Guardians. He would later end up with the Atlanta Braves, however. Rosario played in Atlanta in 2022 and 2023 as well.

In 2024, he split time between the Braves and Nationals. Now, he is set to join the defending champion Dodgers.

Dodgers add another outfielder

Los Angeles could benefit from another left-handed hitter. However, they have no shortage of outfield candidates. Teoscar Hernandez, Tommy Edman, Michael Conforto, Enrique Hernandez, James Outman, Chris Taylor and Andy Pages are all candidates to make the team.

The Dodgers clearly value having depth on the roster. Their outfield situation will be worth closely keeping tabs on throughout spring training.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who is a candidate to receive a contract extension, will have difficult decisions to make. The good news is that Roberts will not have a lack of options to choose from. However, having so much depth can certainly lead to especially challenging decisions.

Eddie Rosario will try his best to give Roberts something to seriously think about. The left-handed slugger endured a down 2024 campaign, but he has a proven big league track record. He also has valuable postseason experience, something that surely caught the Dodgers' attention.

Rosario could make things interesting in the Dodgers outfield with a strong spring training.