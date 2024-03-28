After a two game series in South Korea against the San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers are returning home to continue their regular season. Before a clash against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Dodgers were dealt a litany of injury updates to a number of key pitchers.

On the negative side, Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen are, “a ways away,” from coming off the injured list, manager Dave Roberts confirmed, via Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. They have both played catch, but have yet to throw an actual bullpen.

Conversely, Walker Buehler is, “coming sooner than I think we anticipated,” Roberts said. The manager had similar thoughts on Clayton Kershaw, saying that he is, “ahead of things,” in his recovery. Neither pitcher has a distinct return timeframe, but Roberts is at least confident in Buehler and Kershaw's return.

The same can't be said about Graterol and Treinen, at least to start the season. Graterol is dealing with a shoulder injury while Treinen battles through a lung issue. Graterol was crucial to Los Angeles' success in 2023, holding a 1.20 ERA and a 48/12 K/BB ratio over 68 appearances. Treinen only appeared in five games due to injury. However, LA still chose exercise his contract, understanding how valuable he is when healthy.

For now at least, the Dodgers must learn to handle the rigors of the early MLB season without two key bullpen pieces.

Dodgers bullpen digs deep

Los Angeles finished the 2023 season ranked third in MLB with a 3.42 bullpen ERA. Despite not having Graterol and Treinen, the Dodgers are counting on the remaining bullpen pieces to help lead the way.

It all starts with Evan Phillips, who enters the 2024 the team's predominant closer. He earned the role after converting a career-high 24 saves in 2023. He had never made more than two seasons in a season prior. The 2023 campaign also saw Phillips put up an impressive 2.05 ERA and 66/13 K/BB ratio. With or without Graterol and Treinen, Phillips will play a massive role.

Ahead of him, Los Angeles will turn to players such as Joe Kelly and Ryan Brasier among a number of options. Brasier re-signed with the team after posting a pristine 0.70 ERA and 38/10 K/BB ratio over 39 starts in 2023. Kelly followed suit, re-joining the squad after recording a 1.74 ERA and 19/6 K/BB ratio over 11 appearances with the Dodgers.

With the expectations the Dodgers have, Los Angeles will be looking to do everything in their power to succeed. Injuries have set them back, but LA won't go down without a fight.