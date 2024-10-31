The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off an incredible comeback in Game 5 to finish off the New York Yankees. The Dodgers won the World Series 4-1, capturing the franchise’s eighth championship and second in the 2020s.

Mookie Betts drove in two runs in Game 5, including the go-ahead run in the eighth inning. The former league MVP credited resiliency and love for the Dodgers' remarkable win. “It was love. It was grit. It was just a beautiful thing. I'm just proud of us. I’m happy for us,” Betts said after the game, via FOX Sports: MLB on X.

The Dodgers entered the eighth inning down 6-5 but the team rallied. Second baseman Gavin Lux tied the score with a sacrifice fly. After Shohei Ohtani reached on catcher’s interference, Betts stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded.

“At that point I was just… don’t strike out. Put one in play right there, you never know what’s going to happen. I had a little talk with Freddie [Freeman] right before that because I didn’t know what to do. Freddie just said, ‘Trust your gut.’ So I went up there and just put it in play,” Betts explained, per FOX Sports.

Betts indeed put one in play. The Dodgers’ eight-time All-Star hit a sacrifice fly to center field off Yankees’ reliever Tommy Kahnle, scoring Tommy Edman. Betts’ second RBI of the night proved to be the World Series-winning run.

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers are World Champions

With their backs once again against the wall, the Yankees came out swinging in Game 5. Aaron Judge got things started with a monster two-run home run in the first inning. Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed with a solo shot, opening the must-win game with a three-run lead.

New York took a daunting 5-0 lead into the fifth inning. Then, the wheels came off the wagon. The Yankees forgot how to play defense, committing three unforgivable blunders in the fifth that allowed the Dodgers to tie the game 5-5.

While the Yankees were able to regain the lead on a sixth inning sacrifice fly by Giancarlo Stanton, the Dodgers answered with two runs in the eighth and closed out New York in a gentleman’s sweep.

It’s fitting that Betts knocked in the Series-clinching run after an unwelcome run-in with Yankees fans during Game 4. Two spectators grabbed Betts’ glove and hand as he made a catch at the wall in foul territory. The goons ripped the ball out of his glove but the out stood as fan interference was called on the play.

The Dodgers had an unforgettable season. The team overcame a number of injuries to its rotation to finish with the best regular season record. Now the Dodgers have won the World Series. All that’s left is the parade.

“Yeah I’m super excited [about the parade],” Betts exclaimed following the Dodgers’ Game 5 victory, per FOX Sports. “We’re coming LA!”