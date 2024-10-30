As the Los Angeles Dodgers took on the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the World Series, Mookie Betts was involved in one of the game's most controversial plays. But after the game, Betts decided to take the humble approach.

In the bottom of the first inning, a fan literally reached over the first base line wall and tried to grab the ball out of Betts' glove as he was making the catch. That fan was called for interference and ultimately ejected. Despite the incident, Betts was more concerned about losing the game than his interaction with a fan, via SportsNet LA.

“It's irrelevant, we lost. It doesn't matter,” Betts said. “No, I didn't even know he grabbed my hand. It's perfectly fine. We lost, it's irrelevant, I'm fine, he's fine. Everything's cool. We lost the game and that's what I'm focused on.”

While much was made of the fan interaction, the true World Series fireworks came in the third inning. Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe broke the game open with a grand slam. The Dodgers fought back, getting within one run entering the sixth inning. However, New York put the final nail in Los Angeles' coffin with a five-run eighth inning.

But even with the loss, the Dodgers still hold a 3-1 World Series lead. They'll play one more game in New York before heading back out west to Los Angeles. Mookie Betts' sole focus will be getting the Dodgers over the hump and winning the World Series title.

He has cooled off since the NLCS, hitting .267 with two RBI. However, this is a former MVP and eight-time All-Star we're talking about. He already has two World Series rings to his name. As Betts tries to add a third to his trophy case, he won't let fans be a distraction. Even if they literally touch his glove.