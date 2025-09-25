The National League MVP conversation has changed multiple times throughout the season. However, one thing has stayed consistent; Shohei Ohtani is the front runner by a mile. The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their spot in the playoffs, using a late push to run away with the NL West. Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has put up a good fight, but Ohtani is the MVP.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has monitored Ohtani's health closely throughout the season. Los Angeles was careful while ramping his pitching back up when he finally returned to the mound. The team's plan has worked to perfection, effectively adding one of Major League Baseball's best arms at no cost. Ohtani has been as good as ever on the mound, further cementing his case.

Since entering the league, Ohtani has consistently been in the MVP conversation. He has won three MVP awards over the past four seasons, ceding the 2022 award to New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge. This year, though, no one stands in Ohtani's way when it comes to claiming his second straight NL MVP. His renewed dominance on the mound makes him a shoe-in to win.

Schwarber's power has fueled the Phillies' run to the top of the MLB standings. Barring a total collapse, Philadelphia will be the second seed in the NL playoffs. However, no team in the bracket is more dangerous than the Dodgers. Los Angeles won the World Series in 2024 and it could be argued that the team is even better this season, even if its record is a bit worse.

The Dodgers have bullpen issues they need to address before the playoffs. However, the team can rest easy at night knowing that Ohtani is there to lead the way on both sides of the ball.

Ohtani's raw numbers makes him the clear NL MVP favorite

The majority of Ohtani's value lies in the fact that he is one of the best players in the world at the plate and on the mound. Because he is the only player who does both today, his numbers get a big boost. Compared to Schwarber, Ohtani's numbers are better almost across the board. His slashing statistics are far better, even if the Phillies star has more home runs and RBIs.

Schwarber and Ohtani have fought for the NL-lead in home runs over the last couple of months. Philadelphia's All-Star has a decent lead with less than six games left in the regular season. He may walk away as the home-run king in the NL, but Ohtani's offense excels in all areas of the game, not just power. That sets him apart when talking about how the two stack up on paper.

Ohtani could work with Kershaw as Los Angeles navigates through the postseason. Regardless of what his role is, the two-way superstar is arguably the best player in this year's MLB playoffs. His presence alone gives the Dodgers a mental edge against anyone they run into this fall.

Schwarber is just as intimidating as a batter, but Ohtani's numbers are vastly better in almost every area.

Ohtani's pitching makes him far more valuable than anyone else

Solely as an offensive player, Ohtani is the clear choice for NL MVP. However, his pitching numbers make things almost unfair. The Dodgers dealt with injuries to their pitching staff all year long. Despite the team's issues, Ohtani's return to the pitcher's mound triggered a bounce back second half that has seen Roberts' entire starting rotation back and ready to go.

Ohtani is a player who is just as likely to throw seven innings of shutout baseball as he is to notch five RBIs in one night. His ability to dominate on both sides of the ball lands him on an exclusive list in the sport's history. Ohtani may be the last player to excel on the mound and at the plate. Without him, there is no telling where the Dodgers would find themselves as a team.

Los Angeles' offense has been a big problem for months. Roberts has stars up and down his roster who can prop the team up single-handedly. Despite another great season from Dodgers unsung hero Will Smith, the roster has leaned heavily on Ohtani to produce. Luckily for Los Angeles, he has given the team everything it needs and then some in another dominant campaign.

Ohtani has the most complete body of work in the NL race

The MVP race has changed a lot throughout the year. At the beginning of the season, hot starts from Chicago Cubs stars Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong had them near the top of the NL MVP candidate list. However neither slugger could keep up their production and faded out of the competition. Meanwhile, Ohtani has been the one consistent presence on the short list.

Schwarber, on the other hand, is the inverse of the Cubs stars. The Phillies' DH stole the show during the All-Star Game, winning the Midsummer Classic MVP award. He parlayed that into a dominant second half of the season, mashing home runs and helping Philadelphia run away with its division. Despite his hot stretch, Schwarber's run started a little too late in the year to catch up.

Ohtani started the season strong and has not let up since. Minor injuries and his pitching development slowed him down a bit, but the Dodgers could always expect excellent play from their star. He is the linchpin of their playoff hopes as Los Angeles chases back-to-back titles. Ohtani is the clear-cut NL MVP favorite and will walk away with the award for the fourth time of his career.