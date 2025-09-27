Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani has made history yet again, becoming the first player in Major League Baseball to record consecutive 50-home run seasons while also stealing at least 20 bases.

On Friday night in Seattle, Ohtani stole his 20th base, a day after hitting his 54th home run during the Dodgers’ division-clinching win in Arizona. This achievement places Ohtani among only six players in MLB history to reach 50 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a single season.

Ohtani’s achievement this season duplicates his groundbreaking 2024 campaign, when he hit 54 home runs and stole 59 bases, the first 50/50 season in baseball history.

By comparison, previous members of the 50-20 club include Willie Mays (51 HR, 24 SB in 1955), Brady Anderson (50 HR, 21 SB in 1996), Ken Griffey Jr. (56 HR, 20 SB in 1998), and Alex Rodriguez (54 HR, 24 SB in 2007). Notably, Rodriguez and Ohtani both won MVP awards in their respective 50-20 seasons.

Article Continues Below

This season, Ohtani’s stolen base totals are lower by design, as he balances pitching duties with daily lineup appearances. Through May 23, he had 11 steals in 15 attempts over 51 games, coinciding with his return to pitching in simulated games. Since then, covering 109 games, he attempted only 11 steals, succeeding in nine. On the mound, Ohtani has kept hitters on their toes with a 2.87 ERA in 47 innings, fanning 62 batters while issuing just nine walks

Ohtani’s milestone came during a 3-2 Dodgers victory over the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Kike Hernandez hit a two-run homer, and Dalton Rushing contributed two hits and an RBI. The Dodgers used a bullpen game strategy, with Justin Wrobleski (5-5) pitching two scoreless innings for the win and Tanner Scott earning his 23rd save despite loading the bases in the ninth.

The win allowed the Dodgers to keep the ball rolling with a three-game streak and brought home the bacon in a season where they clinched their 12th NL West title in 13 years.