After watching Shohei Ohtani make contact with a Max Scherzer curveball inside in the first inning, Los Angeles Dodgers fans in Chavez Ravine and beyond watched with baited breath to see the three-time MVP go up against the three-time Cy Young winner once more in the third inning.

With the score 1-0 after Teoscar Hernandez bashed a solo bomb off the former Dodger, Ohtani squared up against the future Hall of Famer and promptly went to work, hitting the sixth ball thrown his way, a 95 mph four-seamer 389 feet just west of the foul pole for another solo shot.

SHOHEI OHTANI GOES DEEP OFF MAX SCHERZER

One of the five best power hitters in baseball this season, Ohtani has been called a postseason choker by some of his detractors due to his lack of October production in the playoffs for the Dodgers. Fortunately, in 2025, that perception has begun to change, with Ohtani hitting as many home runs in the final game of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers as his entire 16-game run in 2024, while adding two more during the World Series so far.

Unfortunately for the Dodgers, their lead did not last long, as in the very next inning, Alejandro Kirk hit a three-run homer to put the Blue Jays ahead, and Andres Gimenez added one more run with an RBI before Tyler Glasnow closed out the inning. But regardless of how the Dodgers' pitching performs, no one can say Ohtani didn't do his part in keeping LA alive, as his NLCS MVP play has clearly traveled with him to the World Series.