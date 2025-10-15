The Los Angeles Dodgers are locked in a tight battle in NLCS Game 2 against the Milwaukee Brewers, and once again, Teoscar Hernandez delivered. The veteran slugger launched his fourth postseason home run of 2025 in the top of the second inning, keeping the Dodgers right in the fight.

Hernandez’s solo shot came off a 79.7 mph curveball from Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. He turned it around with a 105.9 mph exit velocity, sending it 377 feet to left field to tie the game at 1-1, just moments after Jackson Chourio’s first-inning homer.

Bob Nightengale took to X (formerly known as Twitter), posting the moment the two-time All-Star erased the early deficit with a powerful swing.

“And Teoscar Hernandez answers right back with his 4th HR of the postseason.”

That swing added to Hernandez’s already impressive October resume. With four postseason home runs in nine games, he’s emerged as one of the Dodgers’ most reliable power bats. He homered twice in the Wild Card round, once in the NLDS, and now again in NLCS Game 2.

The performance comes a night after his base running mistake drew criticism during Game 1. Hernandez owned the miscue publicly, and his response on the field has been swift and loud, showing the kind of mental toughness and leadership that the club needs during high-stakes postseason moments.

Headed into the top of the fifth with a 2-1 lead, the right-handed slugger is helping anchor an offense that needs consistent production against the Brewers top arms. His .276 postseason average and .943 OPS reflect his impact, and his ability to perform under pressure is keeping the Dodgers firmly in the fight.

With the game still unfolding, Hernandez’s early homer could prove to be a pivotal swing as the Dodgers aim to take full control of the NLCS on the road. For the Brewers, stopping his hot streak has now become a clear priority.