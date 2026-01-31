Though Clayton Kershaw has retired after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series last season, capping off a legendary career, his baseball days are not totally over. With the Dodgers' great in Kershaw playing in the World Baseball Classic (WBC) for Team USA, there could be some speculation about him unretiring, though former teammate Max Muncy puts those talks to bed.

The Dodgers' third baseman was on “Foul Territory” and spoke about how excited he is for Kershaw to compete in the WBC and doesn't know what to expect.

“I'm super pumped for him. I know he really was bummed that he couldn't do it the last time,” Muncy said. “I'm excited to see him go out there and get to put on the United States jersey. I don't know what to expect out of him. The only thing I can tell you is that he's going to compete. That's what he's always done. He goes out there and competes to the absolute best chances that he gets to pitch.”

Max Muncy isn't sold on the idea that Clayton Kershaw unretires, even if he comes out firing in the World Baseball Classic. "He's such a good dad at home, and I think he's ready to take that on full-time." pic.twitter.com/x5iAzRvFGz — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 31, 2026

Article Continues Below

Muncy would then be asked if this could be a tease for Kershaw unreitirng, but would quickly shoot down those notions.

No, I think he's pretty set on being retired. His body has been through so much,” Muncy said. “His arm's been through so much. He had to fight through a lot of stuff last couple of years. He's pretty okay with where he's at. He's such a good dad at home, and I think he's ready to take that on full time, unless he comes out in the WBC throwing 95, I think he's pretty set on where he's at.”

If there's one thing that Muncy repeated, it's that Kershaw is competitive as he looks to end his career helping the USA win the WBC.