The Los Angeles Dodgers are rumored to be entering the Juan Soto sweepstakes, per the New York Post. Los Angeles is interested in enticing Soto to leave New York for the West Coast.

The news of the Dodgers' interest broke amidst the World Series, which pits the franchise against the New York Yankees. Los Angeles leads the series 2-0 heading into Monday's Game 3 at Yankee Stadium.

Soto is famously becoming a free agent this offseason. He's played just this one season in the Bronx, but has helped lift the Bronx Bombers to the World Series. This year is the first time New York has been to the championship series since 2009. Soto is playing lights-out in the postseason this year and his offense has helped the Yankees keep the World Series competitive.

On the season, Soto is hitting .288 with 41 home runs and 109 runs batted in. Soto homered in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday, but the Yankees still came up short in a 4-2 game.

Juan Soto is the most sought after player in Major League Baseball

There are several teams interested in Soto, including the Yankees. The New York Mets, who just lost the NLCS to Los Angeles, are also making a strong push to grab Soto. So are several other teams in both the National and American leagues. The Yankees slugger says he's trying to stay focused on this season, amidst all of the speculation and free agency drama.

The Dodgers are not afraid to spend money. Los Angeles agreed to spend more than $1 billion this past offseason on grabbing Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. It worked; the Dodgers are in the World Series and Ohtani had a historic 50-50 season. The signing of Soto could ensure that the club is even more dominant, but it would certainly cost a pretty penny to get the slugger to the West Coast.

The Yankees and Dodgers play Game 3 of the World Series Monday. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:05 Eastern.