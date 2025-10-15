The Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off their National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers with a big win. Even though Teoscar Hernandez was caught up in a bizarre play, Los Angeles escaped with a 2-1 win in Game 1. However, Hernandez's comments about the team's hotel made headlines. Dave Roberts offered his thoughts ahead of Game 2.

Hernandez and some of the other Dodgers stars made claims that their hotel is haunted. While most of those comments were made in jest, the story made the rounds around the team and the series as a whole. Roberts, for one, was not having it. He spoke to USA Today's Bob Nightengale about the rumors, shooting them down without a second thought.

“Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on whether he feels that their team hotel could be haunted? ‘I don’t those stories went away when I was about 10 year old,'” Nightengale said.



The Dodgers started Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2, who gave up a home run on the first pitch of his start. However, Hernandez overcame the spirits of beyond and tied the game 1-1 in the next inning. Los Angeles' offense has been hot under Roberts, even though his stars have not been at their best just yet. Ghost or not, the team's role players are doing their part.

The Dodgers are the only team left in the playoffs that have won a title since 2000. Los Angeles fought off a championship hangover and looks like the favorite to defend their World Series championship. Roberts and his team will have to play the next two series as the lower seed, though. They had to stay in their “haunted” hotel for Games 1 and 2 of the NLCS.

Roberts and the Dodgers have overcome a long list of challenges throughout the season. However, Blake Snell got Los Angeles off to a good start in Game 1 and his team looks like it is in control, regardless of what they deal with off the field.