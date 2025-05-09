The New York Mets maintain the top spot in the National League East heading into the second full month of the Major League Baseball season. New York had one of the biggest offseason signings in the league after losing in the NLCS in 2024. However, their bullpen needs work around closer Edwin Diaz.

The Mets brought in some help for Ryne Stanek and Co. though, adding Genesis Cabrera and Colin Poche to their roster.

Both lefties come in used to setup roles. If they walk in and play well, the Mets could go from a great team to one of MLB's elite clubs. Cabrera and Poche join a bullpen in desperate need of left-handed pitching. Carlos Mendoza now has more options when things get tricky later in games. All he needs from them is decent pitching to help Diaz and Stanek.

Poche and Cabrera joined the league in 2019, but neither are what they used to be. However, both players are young enough to bounce back and give the Mets one more good season. After getting so close to the World Series last year, the Mets pushed their chips to the middle and should continue to be aggressive when it comes to upgrading their roster.

Bringing in these two relievers might need to be enough for New York. This year's trade market does not have any left-handed relievers available. It's not that teams don't want to trade with the Mets, either. All of the players who would be on their target list pitch for teams currently competing for a playoff spot.

Regardless of what New York gets from their new relievers, they should continue to win games. Their starting pitching is elite and their offense is as good as ever. Soto is getting back on track after signing his mammoth deal. If he returns to where he was last season, the Mets have a good chance of returning to the World Series for the first time since 2015.