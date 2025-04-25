The New York Mets and Carlos Mendoza welcome back a reliever who helped New York to last year's National League Championship Series. New York signed Brooks Raley to a one-year deal, bringing him back to the Big Apple to join A.J. Minter as the supporting cast for closer Edwin Diaz.

Raley's contract is a one-year deal with a player option in 2026, giving the 36-year-old options after the season is over. The Mets signed him after he threw in front of 13 different teams and believe that he can throw in rehab games as soon as June, according to MLB Network Insider Joel Sherman.

Raley was with New York in 2023 and 2024, although his second campaign with the team ended early. He went on the injured list on April 21 because of elbow inflammation. He never returned though, when it was discovered that he required Tommy John surgery.

Raley's 2024 season was over, but he rehabbed throughout the next year. Finally, he earned his way back onto the Mets' roster. In 2023, Raley was serviceable, recording 25 holds for New York. He and Diaz were a formidable pair in the final innings of close games throughout the year.

The Mets need him to fulfill a similar role for the team this year. After a lackluster season, their weaker bullpen came back to haunt them in the playoffs. New York hopes for a rebound season for both Raley and Diaz.

The eight-year veteran won't be the only reliever who will see regular use. Mendoza can now chose between him and first year Met Minter based on the situation.

Signing Raley is a sign that the Mets are ready to push their chips to the middle of the table. After losing to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in six games in the NLCS, the Mets have championship aspirations.