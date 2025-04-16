Former Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng has been named the first commissioner of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League, the league announced Wednesday, marking another milestone in her trailblazing career and an important moment in the growth of professional women’s sports.

Ng, who served as the Marlins' GM from 2020 to 2023, brings more than 30 years of experience in Major League Baseball to the role. A longtime advocate for women’s sports, she called the opportunity both personal and historic.

“I love this sport,” Ng said, as reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN. “From middle school on, I played softball, played in college … it’s been a big part of our lives. When you talk about this, I think it’s part of a movement.”

The AUSL is preparing for its inaugural tour-based season, a 24-game summer slate across 10 cities beginning June 7. The tour includes stops in Rosemont, Illinois, and Wichita, Kansas — where the most games will be held — and will conclude with a championship series in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The league intends to transition to six permanent teams in 2025.

Ng previously advised AUSL before accepting the full-time role. She said that her MLB background helped prepare her to lead a league, not just manage a team.

“When I hear the word commissioner, it just means leadership,” she said. “And I think being at Major League Baseball really helped me to understand the commissioner's office and the services that they provide. It's not just to understand what the clubs need, but you have to lead as well.”

AUSL’s structure is unique, with the entire league owned by one group and an emphasis on player input. Ng said there is a focus on stability before growth and the league is aiming to use social media and college outreach — like the upcoming “AUSL College Draft Show” on ESPNU — to boost its visibility.

Jon Patricof, Athletes Unlimited co-founder, credited Ng with unifying college and professional circles.

“Kim sets the bar … She has helped bring (key figures) into the league and into the sport. That’s a major differentiator.”

Ng has not committed to a timeline for her tenure, but said her immediate priority is ensuring the successful launch of the 2024 AUSL season.