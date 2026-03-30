For as much as the Miami Marlins have been one of the cheapest teams in MLB (they are ranked dead-last in MLB at present in player payroll), they aren't too far away from contending for a playoff spot in the NL. Last season, they finished with a 79-83 record, and in 2026, they've begun the season undefeated in their first three games — with Owen Caissie punctuating proceedings on Sunday with a walk-off home run to complete a sweep of the Colorado Rockies.

For a second there, it looked as though the Marlins were going to fall to 2-1 on the season, as they were down by one run to the Rockies heading into the bottom of the ninth. They were also on the brink of defeat after Liam Hicks lined into a double play.

But then Javier Sanoja doubled to extend the game and bring the winning run to the plate, and Caissie, who entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the eighth, delivered for the Marlins in a 4-3 victory.

After the game, Caissie spoke to reporters and gave them an insight as to what was going on in his head throughout.

“I mean, I kind of blacked out. I don't know if I just imagined that. [But], no, it was awesome. To get the W, to get the sweep was great,” Caissie said, via Alex Krutchik of Fish On First.

Opening week hero Owen Caissie on today’s walk-off: “I kind of blacked out” pic.twitter.com/9BKtYiKlhm — Alex Krutchik (@AlexKrutchik1) March 29, 2026

Owen Caissie, the Marlins' star of the future?



The Marlins specifically sought out Caissie as the main return in the trade that sent Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs. Caissie hasn't yet figured it out in the big leagues, although he's only played in 12 games in MLB prior to this season anyway. He's only 23, so the sky is the limit for the right fielder.

Caissie was a reliable source of solid hitting during his time in the minors, and there is no reason to expect that his skills won't translate to the big-league level.