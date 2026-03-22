The Miami Marlins spent the offseason trading from their pitching surplus to add some extra firepower to their offense. However, one of their biggest run producers now won't be ready for Opening Day.

Outfielder Kyle Stowers will begin the year on the injured list, via Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. He is dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain that is expected to sideline him for three-four weeks.

Stowers was removed from Friday's spring training game after re-aggravating his hamstring injury. After an MRI, Miami then knew their next course of action. Looking at things half glass full, even if Stowers misses four weeks, he will still have plenty of time to make an impact in 2026. But a half empty approach sees Miami missing their offensive leader as they try to start their next campaign off hot.

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As with all hamstring injuries, the Marlins will be cautious getting Stowers back onto the diamond. Especially since it has been an issue all spring. But when he does make his return, Miami will be hopeful the injury is fully past Stowers and he can get back to driving in runs.

During the 2025 season, Stowers was named to his first All-Star Game after hitting .288 with 25 home runs and 73 RBIs. It's that kind of production that has player and team talking contract extension, although they are far off in talks.

Once Stowers returns to the diamond, he'll have a chance to prove he deserves the long-time bag. But at least on Opening Day, he won't be in the Marlins' lineup.