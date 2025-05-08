As Miami Marlins star Sandy Alcantara has been in trade rumors for the longest time, there might be some in the baseball world wondering if there is still any interest after a frustrating start to the season. With top teams in the MLB connected to the Marlins ace, there is still interest in the former Cy Young award winner, as many reasons explain the stance.

In a recent MLB.com piece, Mark Feinsand spoke with many executives in the MLB, who all explained why Alcantara's start of an 8.42 ERA doesn't have that much impact on his trade stock. One American League executive mentioned how Alcantara is coming off recovery from Tommy John surgery, saying that he will be “better” as time goes on.

“The longer he is removed from the injury, the better he will likely be,” the AL executive said via MLB.com. “At the Deadline, he could demand a pretty price with up to two-and-a-half years of control remaining on his contract.”

Alcantara has started in seven games as besides the 8.42 ERA, he also has a 2-4 record to go along with 23 strikeouts, 18 walks, and allowing 32 hits. A National League executive would speak on how a pitcher with his resume doesn't;t often become available, which makes other teams interested.

“It’s not very often a Cy Young caliber starting pitcher is available on the market,” an NL executive said. “If he gets back to his old ways, he can have a major impact on who ends up the eventual World Series champion.”

The trade market for Marlins' Sandy Alcantara hasn't faltered

As the Marlins' star has suffered brutal losses, this could be just the rough patch Alcantara needs to go through to return to his former self, which has been productive in the majors. With how the team has traded top stars to build up the future of the ball club, an AL executive mentioned how Alcantara will be better from the Tommy John recovery.

“He is going to continue to build up and re-establish his stuff and command as he returns from TJ [Tommy John],” an AL executive said. “[Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix] will be motivated to continue to stock the system with as much talent as he can.”

Looking at Miami, some were scratching their head, wondering if, after the franchise's second season in 2023 of going above .500 (the other being the shortened season in 2020) and making the playoffs, the team traded Luis Arraez, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and others. This was done under Bendix as he looks to start a new era in rebuilding, as some are theorizing when Alcantara will be traded, as opposed to if he'll be dealt.

“Alcantara would be the obvious answer if it weren’t so likely that they could trade him well before this column runs, just based on what they did last year,” an AL executive said to Feinsand.

The Marlins are currently 14-2, which puts them last in the NL East as they start a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.