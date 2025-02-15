The Milwaukee Brewers open spring training as defending National League Central champions with a similar team. But the loss of Willy Adames and improvements from the Chicago Cubs have the Crew as an afterthought. Those variables put a lot of pressure on soon-to-be-21-year-old outfielder Jackson Chourio. Coming into his second season as a Brewers' outfielder, Chourio is keeping his 2025 goals close to the vest.

“I have some goals,” Chourio told Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “I’m not going to say. It’s too early right now. But I have some [goals] I’m working hard to get to. I have some stats that I want to chase, but it’s too early to say. I’m going to be quiet for the entire season.”

Chourio finished third in Rookie of the Year voting last year after a slow start to the season. Through April, he was hitting .206 with just four home runs. But the season-long totals were a 2.75 batting average with 21 homers and 79 RBIs. One of his goals should be to get off to a better start and other numbers-based goals will follow.

The Brewers will need Chourio and veteran Christian Yelich to carry their offense after a quiet offseason. Whatever the youngsters' goals are, they have a big impact on Milwaukee's season.

The Brewers have a star in Jackson Chourio

The Brewers are the gold standard of small-market teams in baseball today. They have one big-money star, Yelich, and trust their development process to put young stars around him. They have traded Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes, and Devin Williams, let Adames walk, and lost Craig Counsell in recent years. But they have locked up Chourio for a long time to make sure he isn't going anywhere.

Before ever playing a game for the Brewers, Chourio signed an eight-year, $82 million deal. It was a risk for the front office to take but in one season, he proved he will live up to that deal. With job security not in question, Chourio's goals should be focused on winning as many games with the 2025 Brewers.

One goal Brewers fans should hope Chourio has is to increase his presence on the basepaths. He swiped 22 bags and was caught seven times as a rookie, a solid baseline for someone with this tool in their bag. Adames stole 21 bases last year and running was a key part of their success last year. One of Chourio's goals should be 30 stolen bases in 2025.