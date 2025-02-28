The Milwaukee Brewers overcame crucial departures in 2024, winning the National League Central after losing manager Craig Counsell to the Chicago Cubs and trading ace Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles. The Brew Crew lost more this offseason, dealing away All-Star closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees. This franchise needs stability. Fortunately, Brandon Woodruff remains on the roster.

The veteran right-handed starting pitcher is still recovering from shoulder surgery that he underwent in 2023 to repair the anterior capsule in his throwing shoulder, but he is making key progress.

“Brandon Woodruff said yesterday’s live {batting practice] was another good day,” MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported. “Barring any setbacks he expects his next one to be multiple ‘innings,' representing another test in his build-up.”

What can Brandon Woodruff do for the Brewers this season?

Assuming the 32-year-old can return at some point in the first half of the 2025 MLB campaign, he can give the Brewers crucial balance. Milwaukee has experienced significant changes of late. There are young, talented players all throughout the roster, but a seasoned hurler like Woodruff can offer tremendous value, both on the mound and in the clubhouse.

The two-time All-Star is 46-26 with a 3.10 ERA, 788 strikeouts and 1.045 WHIP in 680 1/3 innings pitched. He has helped the Brewers win many games during his seven-year career and is surely eager to do so again after missing all of 2024.

Milwaukee's starting pitching rotation held up in the absences of both Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff last season, with stalwart Freddy Peralta, rookie Tobias Myers and trade acquisition Aaron Civale cinching the unit together. 2022 All-Star Nestor Cortes will join the group, and the fifth spot could be up for grabs. National League Manager of the Year Pat Murphy will ask what he can of them, but hopefully reinforcements soon arrive.

Woodruff's timetable for return is unclear, but it is encouraging to know that his shoulder is responding well to the live BP. The former 11th-round draft pick is seeking to defy the odds once more and prove again that he is one of the most consistent starters in baseball today. Stay tuned, Brewers fans.