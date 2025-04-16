Sal Frelick entered Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers with momentum. The Milwaukee Brewers outfielder leads the team in batting average, slashing .318 across 66 at-bats.

However, Frelick hadn't gone deep yet, but a special interaction with a Brewers fan inspired him to swing for the stars.

Frelick shook hands with a World War II veteran before Wednesday's game. After he hit his first home run of the season, the 24-year-old credited the swing to the veteran.

“There's very few superheroes in the world and he's one of them,” Frelick said about the veteran. “I credited him with the home run. As soon as I came back to the dugout, I said, ‘I shook his hand.' He's from the greatest generation ever and I'm super honored to be in the presence of such a legend.”

Shaking hands with a veteran was all Frelick needed to launch his first homer of the season. He and the Brewers are having an up-and-down season so far this year, but have shown flashes of last year's dominance. Frelick and the rest of the Brewers are fighting to prove that last year's success wasn't a fluke.

Frelick is one-third of an exciting outfield featuring Jackson Chourio and Garrett Mitchell that forms the team's young core. The Brewers won 93 games last season and hope to repeat their success despite trading away Devin Williams and losing Willy Adames in free agency.

He isn't one of the biggest faces on the Brewers' roster, but Frelick could play a big role for Milwaukee as they continue to develop. He provides former manager of the year Pat Murphy with a reliable bat in the middle of the lineup. Frelick is also one of the Brewers' better defenders in the field.

The 2024 Gold Glove winner is a capable player in MLB, but the team is hoping that his homer on Wednesday is the first of many.

Despite trying to propel the Brewers to another contending season, Frelick hasn't lost sight of what is important. His interaction with a World War II veteran shows that he has remained grounded as a professional. The young fielder plays an important role, both on the field and as an emotional leader.