Christian Yelich has struggled at the plate this season and the Milwaukee Brewers have started off 13-13. After Thursday’s loss to the San Francisco Giants the Brewers fell to three games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. Milwaukee entered the bottom of the eighth with a 5-4 advantage but the Giants ultimately took the lead on a costly error by Yelich in left field.

Following the disappointing loss, the Brewers held a closed door team meeting “to discuss what Pat Murphy called the most unusually poor defensive series he’s seen in 10 years with the team,” per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy on X.

The Brewers look to turn things around after poor defensive effort

Yelich discussed the Brewers' poor play with reporters after the team-only meeting. “Obviously didn’t play very well these four days. Didn’t play well in really any aspect. Uncharacteristic of us and we’ve gotta clean it up,” he said.

“It wasn’t anything crazy. We all know we need to clean it up… In the Big Leagues you have to do that. You can’t keep making mistakes… Just to address it and make sure it’s not something that keeps spiraling is a good thing,” Yelich said of the Brewers’ meeting after the 6-5 loss to San Francisco, per McCalvy on X.

Yelich also addressed his unfortunate error that ultimately cost Milwaukee the game Thursday. “It was just top-spinning away from me going to the backhand and I just missed it… Gotta make that play but, yeah it’s just top spin hooking balls are the toughest ones going to your backhand and I just flat out missed it,” he explained.

Yelich is hoping to bounce back from an injury shortened 2024 season. He’s been healthy early on after dealing with a back ailment last year. However, he’s yet to put it together at the plate. In 2024, Yelich slashed an impressive .315/.406/.504 with 11 home runs, 42 RBI and 44 runs scored in 73 games. So far this season he’s batting .216 with a .753 OPS and he has five home runs, 20 RBI and 13 runs scored in 25 games.