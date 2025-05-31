The Milwaukee Brewers have been riding a wave of success lately, and a significant contributor to their recent hot streak is Christian Yelich. The veteran outfielder's performance has not only helped the Brewers secure victories but has also drawn commendations from former players.

On a recent episode of Baseball Today, co-host Chris Rose shared a clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, featuring former MLB player Trevor Plouffe spotlighting Yelich’s red-hot stretch and praising his turnaround as one of the league’s standout performances of the week.

Christian Yelich has been on a heater lately@BoschToolsNA pic.twitter.com/CZYOgxlVsX — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

“My guy is Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers. He had seen his OPS drop down to .600, and his batting average fall below .200. Then he went on a heater — 10-for-25 on the week. Chris, that’s a .400 batting average. For you math nerds out there: three homers, eight RBIs, and he hit a walk-off grand slam off Liam Hendriks. Yelich’s been hitting the ball on the ground a ton this year — with a 65% ground ball rate. He just needs to get the ball in the air, because when he does, Chris, he hits homers — 10 homers on just 26 fly balls this year. So, just a little mechanical tweak for my guy Yelich could get him going.”

Article Continues Below

Yelich's recent performance includes a standout game against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 30th, where he went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs, leading the Brew Crew to a 6-2 victory. This game was part of a broader offensive surge for the Brewers, who have been combining slugging, speed, and grinding at-bats to secure wins.

The Brewers’ approach of applying pressure through a balanced mix of contact, patience, and speed has clearly been effective. In a recent game, they forced nearly 200 pitches and averaged 4.5 per plate appearance—an effort driven in part by Yelich’s disciplined approach at the plate. His resurgence, fueled by improved timing and a better feel for pitch selection, marks a sharp turnaround from his early-season struggles.

As the season unfolds, Yelich’s return to form is an encouraging sign for Milwaukee’s postseason hopes. With respected voices like Plouffe highlighting his impact, it’s clear that his steady contributions are being noticed well beyond the Brewers’ clubhouse.