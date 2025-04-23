Pat Murphy and the Milwaukee Brewers were MLB's surprise team of 2024. This year, however, the team has been a fair bit more inconsistent.

The team will receive a boost with the return of Brandon Woodruff to a pitching staff that is missing Nestor Cortes, Aaron Civale, and others. Woodruff has received another assignment start on April 24th, while Blake Perkins and Jeferson Quero have resumed baseball activities, according to MLB.com Brewers beat reporter Adam McCalvy.

Woodruff has been out for the last two years thanks to a shoulder injury back in 2023. The former All-Star pitcher is an elite talent and will be Milwaukee's ace when he returns. The team desperately needs him to come back as their starting pitchers continue to drop like flies.

To put things in perspective, the only starting pitcher who began the year on the Brewers' roster that is still healthy is Freddy Peralta. Injury luck that bad has prevented the team from hitting its stride and recreating last year's magic.

Murphy is cautious when it comes to Woodruff's return, giving the 32-year-old all the time he needs. The last thing that either side wants is another injury that would sideline him for even longer.

Despite the revolving door on the pitcher's mound, the Brewers are fighting to keep pace in the NL Central. They are only a couple of games behind the Chicago Cubs for the division at the 20-game mark in the season. Winning the division for the fourth time in five years is a significant accomplishment for a team that battled with Chicago and the St. Louis Cardinals for the past decades for the top spot.

The Brewers are an established threat in the playoff picture despite their lack of success over the last few seasons. If Brandon Woodruff is able to return to his former All-Star self, the Brewers' ceiling becomes that much higher.