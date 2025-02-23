While major league clubs have fought and scratched to sign the biggest names in free agency this offseason, smart franchises realize the importance of quality depth. While such signings aren’t flashy, they can prove the difference between overcoming an injury to make the playoffs and getting an early jump on vacation. The Milwaukee Brewers lost superstar outfielder Christian Yelich to a back injury last season. And while the team hung on to win the NL Central, they were quickly dispatched in the NL Wild Card Series by the New York Mets.

While it’s impossible to fully replace a player of Yelich’s caliber, the Brewers recognize the importance of adding depth. To that end, Milwaukee has signed Mark Canha to a minor-league contract, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman on X. The deal includes an invite to spring training where Canha will compete for a big league roster spot.

The Brewers are familiar with Canha as the team landed him in a trade with the Mets at the deadline in 2023. He slashed .287/.373/.427 with 10 doubles, five homers and 33 RBI in 50 games for Milwaukee, helping the team win the division. He posted a 119 OPS+ with the Brewers, up from the 101 OPS+ he produced in 89 games with New York before the trade.

Can Canha catch on with the Brewers?

In addition to his offensive production, Canha was able to play the corner outfield spots as well as first base and even logged time at DH in Milwaukee. Like the 2024 season, however, the Brewers were unable to get past the Wild Card round, where they lost to the eventual National League champs the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Following the season, the Brewers traded Canha to the Detroit Tigers. But after struggling in Detroit, Canha landed with the San Francisco Giants, where he finished out the 2024 season. Despite only hitting seven home runs between two teams last season, Canha still managed to get on base at a .344 clip. It was enough for the Mets to express interest in reuniting with Canha this offseason.

Canha had his best offensive campaign with the Oakland A’s in 2019 when he produced career-highs in WAR (4.2), runs (80), home runs (26), OBP (.396), SLG (.517), OPS (.913) and OPS+ (146). Now entering his age-36 season, Canha’s no longer that player. But he’s more than capable of contributing to a contender.

The Brewers anticipate Yelich being ready for Opening Day and Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick and Rhys Hoskins have the outfield and first base covered. But, as Milwaukee knows all too well, it never hurts to have a quality bench. Canha will have an opportunity to convince the team of his value during spring training.