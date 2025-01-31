The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, as they made one of the most impactful signings in recent memory by agreeing to a contract with Juan Soto. Soto is set to lead the Mets for years to come. New York also understands the importance of depth, though, and they are reportedly interested in versatile veteran Mark Canha, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

“The Mets offered old favorite Mark Canha a non-guaranteed deal,” Heyman wrote in a recent article. “It’s been a slow market for position players over 32, but Canha, a versatile guy with power who’s posted an above-average OPS-plus seven years running, could help many.”

Canha, 35, is indeed a player who “could help many.” He made his MLB debut in 2015 with the Athletics. Canha would later join the Mets in 2022 and he also spent part of the 2023 season in New York. Canha has since played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants.

His versatility stems from his ability to play first base as well as the outfield. Offensively, Canha offers a respectable amount of power from the right side of the plate. He can also get on base at a fairly consistent rate. Canha presents the Mets and other possible suitors with a low-risk option in MLB free agency. And the reward can be respectable if Canha plays up to his full potential.

The Mets may also look to add more pitching. New York could still try to add another star as well. But signing a versatile position player with plenty of MLB experience would certainly be a good move as the Mets hope to compete for a World Series championship during the 2025 campaign.

Canha could end up in New York with the Mets once again, but a deal has yet to come to fruition.