Milwaukee Brewers catcher Williams Contreras got pretty banged up on Wednesday night in a 4-2 loss on the road against the San Francisco Giants. The Brewers and Giants are back at it on Thursday afternoon, and Contreras is not in the lineup. He did endure some pain on Wednesday, but he is fine, and an injury is not the reason for him missing Thursday's contest. Contreras just needs a break after a long stretch.

“No William Contreras today, but we are told that is not related to the bumps and bruises he endured last night,” Adam McCalvy said in a post. “Just a day game after three straight night games on a long road trip.”

One blow that William Contreras took in Wednesday's game against the Giants came from a Will Adames foul tip. The ball hit where no baseball player wants to be hit, but luckily, Contreras' cup took the damage.

“That broke my cup,” Contreras said, according to an article from MLB.com. “But I feel good. Everything’s there.”

There was also an injury concern regarding Contreras the inning before, but that is nothing to worry about either.

“A cramp or something, but I’m good now,” he said.

No injuries for William Contreras, he just needs a bit of a break.

It's going to be a while before Contreras and the Brewers return home as they are on a long road trip right now, and it's only the beginning. Milwaukee will wrap up its series with the Giants on Thursday, and then will stay on the road for series against the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox before returning home on May 2nd.

After a shaky start to the season, the Brewers have quickly turned things around, and they are playing good baseball right now. Milwaukee is currently 13-12 on the year, and it is hoping to pick up win #14 in San Francisco on Thursday afternoon.

The Brewers and Giants will get underway at 12:45 PT from Oracle Park in San Francisco, and the game will be airing on local networks. The Giants are -160 on the moneyline, while the Brewers are +135.