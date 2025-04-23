ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Myers and Roupp face off in the finale in San Francisco! These two teams are playing similarly and have had solid seasons, but they must keep winning. They split the series' first two games, with the Giants winning the first and the Brewers winning the second. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Giants prediction and pick.

Brewers-Giants Projected Starters

Tobias Myers vs. Landen Roupp

Tobias Myers (9-6) with a 3.00 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed zero runs on two hits with zero walks and five strikeouts through five innings.

Landen Roupp (2-1) with a 4.09 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on five hits with one walk and nine strikeouts through seven innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Giants Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +116

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Giants

Time: 3:45 pm ET/12:45 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area+, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers have been great this season and have a 93-69 record. They have a 13-11 record and have gone 3-2 in their last five games. Their offense has been solid since being a great unit the previous season. They were a great pitching staff last year, and have still been solid this season. William Contreras, Rhys Hoskins, Sal Frelick, Brice Turang, Jackson Chourio, Joey Ortiz, and Christian Yelich have led the way for the Brewers behind the plate and are giant keys for the team this season. Freddy Peralta, Chad Patrick, Jose Quintana, and Quinn Priester have played well and are carrying this pitching staff.

The Brewers are starting Myers in his first start of 2025. Last season, he had a 9-6 record, a 3.00 ERA, and a 1.17 WHIP. He had allowed 52 runs on 126 hits with 36 walks and 127 strikeouts through 138 innings last season. He also had a K/BB ratio of 3.5. Myers was a solid Brewers pitcher last season and gets a decent matchup against an unimpressive Giants offense behind the plate.

The Brewers' offense has been solid to start this season. At .243, the Brewers are 13th in team batting average after finishing last year with a .248 batting average. Sal Frelick, Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich, and Brice Turang have all stood out on the offense for Milwaukee, where the balance has been a key component. Turang leads in batting average at .337 and in total hits with 32. Then, Yelich and Chourio are tied for the team lead in home runs with five, Frelick in OBP at .412, and Chourio in RBI with 20. The Brewers get a decent matchup against Roupp on the mound for the Giants, because he has been good, but not great.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants were mediocre last year and finished with an 80-82 record. However, they have played great baseball this season and have a 15-9 record. San Francisco struggled both behind the plate and on the mound last season. The offense has not been much better this year, but the pitching has been dominant and is a top-10 unit. Matt Chapman, Heliot Ramos, Michael Conforto, Willy Adames, Jung Hoo Lee, Wilmer Flores, LaMonte Wade Jr., and Mike Yastrzemski are standouts in the batting lineup. Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, and Landen Roupp lead their pitching staff as the best trio on the roster. The Giants look great, but this is a big test against a talented Brewers team.

The Giants are starting Roupp on the mound against the Giants. He has a 2-1 record, a 4.09 ERA, and a 1.36 WHIP. He has allowed 10 runs on 22 hits with eight walks and 29 strikeouts through 22 innings across his four starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 3.6 so far. Roupp has been a solid pitcher, and the Giants are also 3-1 in his four starts. This is an intriguing matchup against the Brewers due to how much depth Milwaukee has behind the plate.

The Giants' offense struggled last season and has not improved much this year. They were 20th in team batting average at .239 and only have a .226 this season. Hoo Lee, Flores, and Yastrzemski lead the offense in almost every critical batting category this year. Hoo Lee leads in batting average with .315 and in total hits with 28. Then, Flores leads in home runs with seven and RBI with 25. Finally, Yastrzemski leads in OBP at .423. This offense is unimpressive, but they get a wildcard of a matchup against Myers, an excellent pitcher. This is his first matchup since the injury and his first start of this season.

Final Brewers-Giants Prediction & Pick

This matchup should turn into a pitching duel between Myers and Roupp. I think the Brewers also have the offense to keep this close and potentially win outright on the road in San Francisco.

Final Brewers-Giants Prediction & Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-200)