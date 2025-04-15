Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras' performances against the Colorado Rockies throughout last week earned him some league-wide recognition.

MLB revealed their players of the week from the AL and NL conferences on Monday, as USA Today's baseball insider Bob Nightengale reported. The AL had Ty France of the Minnesota Twins claim the award on their behalf after going 11-for-25 in his at-bats for two home runs and six RBI.

This was where Contreras got his chance to shine, representing the NL as their Player of the Week. He went 9-for-23 in his at-bats for three home runs and 10 RBI. The opponents he faced in this stretch were the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks.

What's next for William Contreras, Brewers

William Contreras has an important role within the Brewers' batting unit, making his displays against the Rockies significant.

This season, Contreras has a .222 batting average as he made 12 hits for three home runs and nine RBI. He was 3-for-31 prior to the Rockies series, so it was pivotal for him to return to his high-level form to help the Brewers win.

Contreras is in his third season with the Brewers, spending the first three years with the Atlanta Braves. He won the 2021 World Series with the Braves, playing a solid role in their rotation en route to the first championship of his young career. Taking his talents to Milwaukee in 2023, he looks to help elevate their ceiling to be in the championship conversation.

Milwaukee has an 8-9 record on the season, finding themselves at third place in the NL Central Division standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Cincinnati Reds and 2.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs.

Following Monday's loss to the Detroit Tigers, the Brewers will look to bounce back in their next matchup. They host the second of three against the Tigers on April 15 at 7:40 p.m. ET.