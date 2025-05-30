The Milwaukee Brewers just swept the Boston Red Sox and have won four straight games. Finally over .500, it looks like Milwaukee is back on track after a dreadful start to the season. Just as they take a step forward, their cavalcade of pitching injuries is coming to an end. With all their injured pitchers returning, that leads to a surplus. Could the Brewers trade from their starting pitching overage at the MLB Trade Deadline? The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal thinks so.

“Still, the Brewers never are afraid to trade, even when in contention,” Rosenthal wrote. “[Freddy] Peralta is earning $8 million with an $8 million club option for next season. [Aaron] Civale is earning $8 million in his walk year. The Brewers conceivably could move one or both and replace them with cheaper alternatives. Peralta, with a 2.77 ERA in 11 starts, would be especially attractive.”

Rosenthal cautions the Brewers about planning on a surplus. “Two months from now, the Brewers’ situation obviously might look quite different — the moment a team thinks it has a surplus of pitching is generally the moment it starts to disappear.”

Before the 2024 season, the Brewers traded Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles. After trading their ace, they won the NL Central by ten games and made the postseason again. They picked up Nestor Cortes Jr in the Devin Williams trade, who has only made two starts. Add him in with Peralta, Civale, DL Hall, Jose Quintana, Tobias Myers, Jacob Misiorowski, Brandon Woodruff, Logan Henderson, and plenty more, and there is a surplus.

The Brewers are dealing with rough seasons from young offensive players, including Jackson Chourio. If they can flip a starting pitcher for a hitter who impacts their team immediately, they could put a charge into the Cubs' division lead.

The Brewers are in Philadelphia for a weekend series starting Friday.