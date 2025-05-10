The Milwaukee Brewers won 93 games last season and clinched the National League Central division for the second straight year. However, injuries to Brewers pitchers and a hot start from the Chicago Cubs has Milwaukee chasing them for the division lead.

To help make up for their injuries on the mound, the Brewers added a backup first baseman to put behind Rhys Hoskins on Saturday. Milwaukee signed former Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec to a minor league deal, sending him to Triple-A in Nashville, according to Milwaukee Journal writer Curt Hogg. The Chicago White Sox designated him for assignment and the Brewers claimed him off the waivers when Dalbec decided to test free agency.

The addition of Dalbec is a low risk, high reward for the Brewers. The team hopes that a change in scenery can help him return to his former glory. At worst, Dalbec will remain in the minor leagues and find himself back on waivers.

Since two great seasons with the Red Sox, Dalbec has struggled offensively. His batting average hovered around .200 for the last four seasons. Some of that could be attributed to the fact that he hasn't played in more than 100 games since 2022.

A comeback for Dalbec would be a big boost for Milwaukee. He doesn't need to handle the bulk of the offensive responsibility on his new team, either. Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich are the team's leaders at the plate. In the majors, Dalbec has a chance to excel in a smaller role.

At this point in the season, the Brewers are looking for something to kickstart their turnaround. The team hasn't won more than four games straight this season, leaving them around .500. Adding Dalbec is a roll of the dice, but if it ends up working out, it is a great move.