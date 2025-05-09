Although the Milwaukee Brewers have struggled offensively, the team’s pitching staff has performed admirably despite dealing with a number of injuries early in the season. Now the Brewers are on the verge of improving an already impressive rotation. Brandon Woodruff looked sharp in his latest rehab start in Triple-A as he nears a return. And Aaron Civale isn’t far behind him.

Civale took the mound for Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, making his first rehab start after landing on the 15-day injured list with a strained left hamstring, per Jared Greenspan of MLB.com.

The seventh-year veteran threw four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three. Thursday marked Civale’s first game action since March 30. He was able to throw 50 pitches in the outing and struck out the side in the fourth inning, before calling it a night.

The Brewers’ rotation is nearing full strength

The Brewers landed Civale in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays prior to the deadline last season. He had a strong second half with Milwaukee, going 6-3 with a 3.53 ERA, 1.216 WHIP and 118 ERA+ in 14 starts.

Civale made one start with the Brewers this season, taking on the New York Yankees in March. However, he gave up five runs in three innings before exiting early with the injury. Civale then experienced a setback in his recovery that delayed his return to the rotation. Now he appears to be on track to rejoin the team once he completes his Minor League rehab assignment.

Civale and Woodruff will eventually join Freddy Peralta and Jose Quintana creating a strong Brewers rotation. Even without the two injured pitchers, Milwaukee’s starters have the 11th-best ERA in baseball.

However, the team has struggled at the plate this season. The Brewers were held scoreless in back-to-back games earlier this month. They’ve gone 3-4 over their last seven games entering play on Friday but in those four losses the Brewers have been outscored 33-3.

Milwaukee is 19-19 on the season and three games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. Manager Pat Murphy is hoping the team’s pitching can keep the Brewers in the race for the division while the lineup irons out its issues.