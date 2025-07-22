The Milwaukee Brewers have started the second half of their season on a mission. Mark Attanasio's team swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in dominant fashion and have not lost since the All-Star break. Milwaukee's 11-game winning is the longest in the league. With the Major League Baseball trade deadline coming up, the Brewers could pursue a star like Arizona's Eugenio Suarez.

Despite the Diamondbacks' struggles this season, Suarez has been electric. His 36 home runs trail only Cal Raleigh, putting him in elite company as a power hitter. Now that Suarez is on the trade block, teams are lining up. Because of the recent success, Attanasio could throw his hat in the ring. It would be a big move if he did; the Brewers are not an aggressive team in trades.

According to Ken Rosenthal, Milwaukee should take a chance on Suarez before the July 31 deadline. In his opinion, the veteran third baseman is worth the risk on a team that needs him on both ends.

“The left side of the infield should be an area of focus,” Rosenthal said. “I don't see why they can't be a team for Eugenio Suarez. They are the team, one of the few teams, that actually has pitching to trade. Now, I don't know that you trade young pitching for a rental, but maybe you expand the deal.”

The MLB world is ready to turn on its head during trade season. Suarez has emerged as the premier player who could put a contender over the hump as they chase a World Series title. His fit with the Brewers is a seamless one. While Caleb Durbin would likely be sent to the bench, Suarez's bat is too good to pass up on.

Milwaukee went on a big wining streak at the right time. Now it is just a matter of if Attanasio believes he has something special in this year's team. If he does, the Brewers could walk away as the biggest winner of the MLB trade deadline.

More MLB News
Mets news: New York designates veteran pitcher for assignment, Chris Devenski
Mets designate veteran pitcher for assignmentChris Spiering ·
Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy (15) challenges a play during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park
Rangers’ Chris Young reveals Texas’ potential trade deadline focusZachary Howell ·
Tampa Bay Rays second base Brandon Lowe (8) hits a home run against the Athletics during the third inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Rays make injury move after trade with BravesRussell Steinberg ·
Padres news: Writer mentions 2-time All-Star as possible trade candidate
Writer mentions Padres’ 2-time All-Star as possible trade candidateChris Spiering ·
Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) high fives first baseman Michael Toglia (4) after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
MLB rumors: Cubs linked to Eugenio Suarez consolation prize at trade deadlineColin Loughran ·
New York Mets left fielder Starling Marte (6) singles during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field.
Mets’ Starling Marte set to return for Angels clashJordan Llanes ·