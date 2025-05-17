Finding a suitable first baseman has become quite the chore for the Boston Red Sox this season. Much of the drama at first base has centered on Rafael Devers, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora insists Devers is not involved in the latest development.

Before Friday's loss to the Atlanta Braves, the Red Sox had rookie Kristian Campbell, who has mostly played at second base and spent some time in the outfield as well, getting in reps at first base. The move is just the latest in a string of attempts to shore up the position in the wake of Triston Casas' season-ending injury.

And when the media asked Cora about whether Campbell potentially transitioning to first base was the result of Devers refusing to move to first base and his subsequent comments on the matter.

“This doesn’t have to do with Raffy,” Cora said.

While Cora was clear, some fans are not going to believe him, considering Campbell would likely not need to get in reps at first if Devers had agreed to become the Red Sox's first baseman.

Shortly after Casas suffered a ruptured patellar tendon at the beginning of the month, Devers, who was supplanted by Alex Bregman at third base after having previously refused to move off of the position, was approached and asked to become a first baseman. Devers, who is currently Boston's designated hitter, flatly rejected the request.

“I know I’m a ballplayer, but at the same time, they can’t expect me to play every single position out there,” Devers said via a translator at the time. “In spring training, they talked to me and basically told me to put away my glove, that I wasn’t going to play any other position but DH, so right now, I just feel like it’s not an appropriate decision by them to ask me to play another position.”

Devers' comments caught the attention of Red Sox majority owner John Henry, who subsequently met with Devers. The meeting apparently did not result in Devers changing his mind on the matter.

The Red Sox have lost their last four games and are currently 22-24, good enough for second place in the AL East.