Former Baltimore Orioles left-handed pitcher John Means signed a one-year, one million dollar contract with the Cleveland Guardians earlier this week. Should the team exercise its 2026 option, Means’ two-year deal could reach $8.5 million, contingent upon him pitching at least 150 innings in that season.

However, Means isn't immediately available as he's recovering from Tommy John surgery. He underwent the elbow surgery last June, his second since 2022.

But in due time for the Guardians, John Means says he's aiming for an August return. Shane Bieber is also targeting a mid-season return from Tommy John surgery, Zack Meisel reported.

Both pitchers have missed extended time due to their injuries. However, their potential returns could be a game-changer for Cleveland's pitching staff. With the season starting without Means and Bieber, the Guardians will rely on current starters like Ben Lively and Liz Ortiz to carry the load.

However, the prospect of having both pitchers back in action by midseason provides optimism for a stronger rotation in the second half of the season.

In his limited time on the mound in 2024, Means showed promising results. Across four starts, he went 2-0 with a 2.61 ERA, a 0.871 WHIP, and a 0.7 WAR. His performance was strong before the injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

On the other hand, Bieber also started 2024 strong, going 2-0 with a 0.92 WHIP. Unfortunately, discomfort in his elbow led to his early 2024 exit, emphasizing the impact of both of their respective injuries.

The Guardians' rotation, while solid, could look much different by summer when both Means and Bieber are expected to return. With this return, it would come at this most important time for Cleveland. Until then, the team will focus on weathering the early season without these arms. The Guardians hope for a smooth recovery as they aim for a strong second half.