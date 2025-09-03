The Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians, 11-7, but the victory came with a costly setback as Roman Anthony went down with an injury. Alex Bregman spoke openly about the impact on the team, admitting the loss is tough to process. Still, the star infielder emphasized the need to stay focused and stick to their game plan.

According to the Boston Globe’s Tim Healey, Bregman said, “Obviously, losing Roman [Anthony] today is a gut punch. One of the best players in all of baseball. But we gotta continue to push along. Nobody needs to try to do more than they’re capable of. They just need to try to execute their game plan the same way.”

Roman Anthony has been one of the Red Sox’s brightest young stars this season. His production at the plate and defensive reliability have made him a cornerstone of the lineup. Losing him now, especially as the Red Sox continue their playoff push, creates an unexpected challenge. The timing of his injury is even tougher considering the team’s need to keep pace in a competitive race.

Alex Bregman’s statement highlights the team’s mindset moving forward. He believes that overcompensating for Anthony’s absence could do more harm than good. Instead, he urges the Red Sox to trust their preparation and lean on their depth. With several players stepping into larger roles, the next few weeks will test Boston’s ability to adjust without one of their most reliable hitters.

The Red Sox earned a hard-fought win over the Guardians, but losing Roman Anthony shortly after makes the victory feel bittersweet. While the victory boosted confidence, it also underscored how much his presence meant to the team’s overall balance. Without his bat in the lineup, players like Bregman, Jarren Duran, Tyler O’Neill will need to step up and provide leadership both on and off the field.

As the season enters its final stretch, the Red Sox face a defining moment. Losing Roman Anthony is a major setback, but the team’s response could shape their playoff hopes. Alex Bregman’s words set the tone: stay composed, stay prepared, and keep pushing forward.