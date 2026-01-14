Nobody truly knows if the Chicago Cubs will trade Nico Hoerner. But during this MLB offseason, Ken Rosenthal has something up his sleeve that most probably didn't see coming, per The Athletic.

Essentially, Rosenthal claimed that the Boston Red Sox are looking to make Hoerner an offer.

‘Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner would be a near-ideal fit, just as the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte would have been,” Rosenthal wrote. “The Cubs would need to be overwhelmed for Hoerner, but the Red Sox could tempt them with a package that includes a young pitcher such as Connelly Early or Payton Tolle. Of course, the Sox might consider that too high a price for one year of Hoerner. And then if Hoerner departed, it would be Alex Bregman all over again.”

Various teams are considering Hoerner for a potential trade. The San Francisco Giants are the latest team reportedly expressing interest in Hoerner.

Article Continues Below

This past season, Hoerner batted .297 with 178 hits, 7 home runs, and 61 RBIs with the Cubs. Meanwhile, the Cubs finished at 92-70 and made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Ultimately, they lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. The Red Sox recently couldn't keep third baseman Alex Bregman. Afterward, he agreed to a $175 million deal with the Cubs.

In 2018, Hoerner was drafted by the Cubs from Stanford University. Along the way, he has won two Gold Glove Awards in 2023 and 2025.

At this point, he has a career batting average of .282, 36 home runs, 278 RBIs, and 131 stolen bases.