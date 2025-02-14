Spring training is here, but one key member of the Atlanta Braves has not been able to take the field quite yet. Star right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr.'s 2024 campaign came to a premature end as he suffered a torn ACL for the second time in his career.

Acuna may not be far from getting back into the Braves' lineup, however, as he is getting closer to feeling like himself.

“Ronald Acuna Jr. just spoke to us for the first time since his ACL surgery and he did a majority of it in English. He says he feels 90-95 % in regards to running and cutting. He says he needs to take it easy but it will be hard once I get on base,” Alison Mastrangelo of WSBTV reported via Twitter/X.

Acuna does not have a specific return date at this time but insisted he will be ready to go when the Braves need him.

“I feel great, that's the most important thing,” Acuna said. “One day, when they tell me you need to play that day, I'll be there.”

Acuna appeared in 49 games for the Braves last season before his ACL tear put him on the shelf. He slashed .250/.351/.365 with a .716 OPS, only having four home runs and 15 RBI.

What did Brian Snitker have to say about Ronald Acuna Jr.?

With spring training games on the horizon, star Atlanta Braves right fielder is still shelved due to an ACL tear he sustained last season. Despite Acuna not having a return date currently, Braves manager Brian Snitker is pleased with the effort he has put into his recovery.

“Ronald is doing everything, he hasn’t done a lot of the cutting, things like that,” Snitker said via Sports Talk ATL. But I have seen him in Atlanta before we came down and as you’re seeing now, he’s doing great. He’s checking all of the boxes. He looks great.”

In addition to Acuna's recovery, the Braves are also waiting on star pitcher Spencer Strider to get back in the rotation. He is closer to making a return than Acuna, however.

“The ball’s coming out really good,” Snitker told MLB Network.

Despite both players on pace to return soon, Snitker and the Braves plan on making a key early season trade.

“We’re going to make two really big trades at some point in time early in the season and get, you know, an All-Star and a potential Cy Young Award winner back,” Snitker told MLB Network.