Jazz Chisholm Jr. signed a one-year, $10.2 million contract with the New York Yankees to avoid arbitration. He's set to become a free agent after the 2026 season. However, he doesn't appear to be prioritizing a new contract, as Chisholm revealed his desire to win the MVP Award.

While talking with media members on Wednesday, the 28-year-old star infielder admitted he is seemingly focused on winning an MVP this season, according to Yankees Videos. Chisholm is confident he will make a ton of money in his next contract, and claims he will only feel satisfied if he can take home the AL MVP Award in 2026.

“I can make as much money as I want, but I don't have the MVP, I'm not going to be satisfied,” said Chisholm. “That's more important than [money].”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was asked if there is motivation for him to perform given his contract situation: "I can make as much money as I want, but I don't have the MVP, I'm not going to be satisfied. That's more important than that." pic.twitter.com/LM34hwcV8c — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 11, 2026

Aaron Judge has taken home the AL MVP Award in back-to-back seasons, along with one in 2022. With three MVP titles under his belt, the New York Yankees star aims to win the highly-coveted award for the fourth time in his career. So, if Jazz Chisholm Jr. wants to win the MVP in 2026, he'll have to outplay his own teammate for the award.

The two-time All-Star had one of his best seasons in 2025. Chisholm ended the campaign joining the 30-30 club with 31 home runs (career-high) and 31 stolen bases. He also managed to own a .242 batting average and .332 OBP, while recording 112 hits and 80 RBIs (career-high).

For Jazz Chisholm Jr. to win the MVP, he is going to have to record a career-year, which is essentially what Aaron Judge has done for all three of his MVPs. Judge won the award in 2025 after finishing the year with a .331 batting average (career-high and league-high) and .457 OBP (led MLB) while recording 179 hits, 53 home runs, and 114 RBIs.

Those are the types of numbers Chisholm will have to put up in his 11th year in the Majors if he wants to be in MVP consideration. He'll have his first chance to compete with Judge for the award on March 25 when the Yankees take on the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day.