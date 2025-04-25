The New York Mets are one of the hottest teams in MLB. They swept the Philadelphia Phillies during the week to move their winning streak to seven games. Now, as they head to Washington, they are bringing two big reinforcements with them. The Mets have activated Jeff McNeil and Francisco Alvarez off the injured list and sent down Brett Baty.

The two-time All-Star second baseman [McNeil] hasn't played for the Mets this season because of a right oblique strain. He batted .393 with two homers in eight rehab games across three minor league levels,” ESPN reported

“New York also optioned infielder Brett Baty and catcher Hayden Senger to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday. The Mets are expected to activate catcher Francisco Alvarez prior to Friday's game against the Washington Nationals,” they continued.

McNeil struggled last year, posting a career low .238 batting average in 129 games. His career high came in 2022, when he hit .326 to win the National League batting title. Seeing his average balloon up to .393, even in only eight games, is a great sign for McNeil and the Mets.

Alvarez is one of the future stars of the Mets at just 23 years old. He caught 100 games with decent offensive stats last year and will be leaned on down the stretch this season.

The Mets got great performances from replacement players

Part of the news was the demotion of Brett Baty and Hayden Senger to AAA Syracuse. Both players were key to the Mets' hot start, but their roster depth necessitated their demotion. Senger was solid behind the plate, playing in his first 13 games and making only one error. He finished off his time with the Mets by completing a great play from Juan Soto.

Baty was one of the Mets' top prospects but has struggled at the major league level in his first run. While Mark Vientos dominated at third last year, Baty struggled and spent most of the year in Syracuse. He was up this year because McNeil was on the shelf, and he finally started hitting.

In his final nine games before the demotion, Baty was hitting .296 with a .922 OPS, four RBIs, and a stolen base. He was splitting time between second and third base, with Luisangel Acuña and Vientos, respectively. If McNeil struggles out of the gates, many Mets fans will be calling for Baty to come back.

The Mets open their series against the Nationals in Washington on Friday.