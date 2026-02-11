When news broke that the New York Mets had acquired Luis Robert Jr. to join Juan Soto and Bo Bichette at Citi Field, it left fans cautiously optimistic.

Sure, Robert Jr.'s last two seasons haven't gone as planned, with his batting average sitting at 2.24 and his OBP sitting under .300 in each of the past two seasons, but he's only two years removed from being an All-Star, a Silver Slugger, and 12th in MVP voting as the high-water mark of a 61-win Chicago White Sox team.

Can Robert Jr. get back to that level of play in New York? Well, in the opinion of Scott Boras, there's reason to buy into Robert Jr. in 2026, as playing alongside Soto should help him learn what it means to play like a superstar.

“I mean, Juan Soto didn't walk his first hundred at Bassin Pro Ball. He adopted that to the extreme. And now he gets to share that day-to-day with Luis Robert. It's relaxing, it's comforting, because now Luis Robert gets to be around a true superstar,” Boras said.

“He gets to be around somebody that he can go to daily, and he gets to share, and he walks out of the ballpark, even after a bad day, with comfort and direction, so that he's excited about coming to the ballpark the next day, because he has two things he didn't have in Chicago. He's got the presence of a superstar to rely on, and he has a chance to win every day. And so those are the kinds of things that invigorate players, and in my mind, is going to allow Luis Robert to have an extraordinary year, because he's a great talent.”

While Robert Jr. has played around some really good players during his career with the White Sox, as José Abreu did win the MVP during his rookie season in Chicago, going from being the guy to just a guy supporting a $765 million player really could allow him to get comfortable and grow in his Year 28 season.