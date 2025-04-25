The New York Mets are set to receive extra help on Friday. Before New York's game against the Washington Nationals, the team announced that Francisco Alvarez and Jeff McNeil will return from the injured list.

“C Francisco Alvarez and INF Jeff McNeil have been reinstated from 10-Day IL. INF Brett Baty and C Hayden Senger were optioned to Triple-A Syracuse following Wednesday's game,” the Mets wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Alvarez was once considered to be one of the top catching prospects in the sport. The 23-year-old still has a bright future despite struggling in his MLB career so far. Alvarez could make his 2025 debut Friday.

McNeil, a 33-year-old infielder, endured a down 2024 season. He is a two-time All-Star, however. Similarly to Alvarez, McNeil has yet to make his debut in 2025, but that could change on Friday night.

Mets continue to get stronger

The Mets hold a commanding five-game lead in the National League East with an 18-7 record. In fact, New York has the best record in the NL at the moment. The fact that the Mets have performed as well as they have without Alvarez and McNeil is indicative of the depth on the roster.

New York is playing well. The Mets' hot start is encouraging without question. Juan Soto also has yet to play up to his expectations, yet New York continues to find success.

Alvarez and McNeil's injury returns suggest the best is yet to come for this ball club. The NL East should be competitive throughout the 2025 campaign, but the Mets are establishing themselves as the team-to-beat in the division.

Friday's Mets-Nationals game is scheduled for 6:45 PM EST in Washington. New York will look to continue playing at a high level against an NL East opponent. Perhaps McNeil and Alvarez will make an impact on Friday night.