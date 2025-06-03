New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has been on a home run binge of late, with four in his last 3+ games. The four-time All-Star even hit homers from both sides of the plate against the Rockies on Friday. Now he’s closing in on a franchise record.

Lindor hit his sixth leadoff home run of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. The Mets record for a single season is seven by Curtis Granderson, who accomplished the feat in 2015 and 2016, per Sarah Langs on X. Lindor just needs two more over the next four months to own the record.

Francisco Lindor and the Mets are heating up

The 11th-year veteran teamed up with Pete Alsono to set another Mets mark. On Sunday, both Lindor and Alonso went deep against the Rockies. It was the 28th time they’ve both homered in the same game, breaking the franchise record previously held by the duo of Darryl Strawberry and Howard Johnson, who went yard in the same game 27 times.

While the Mets made a major commitment to superstar right fielder Juan Soto this offseason, Lindor remains the heart and soul of the team. And while Soto has struggled at the plate this year, Lindor is heating up.

The four-time Silver Slugger is now slashing .283/.354/.502 with 14 home runs, 35 RBI, 39 walks, an OPS+ of 141 and 2.0 bWAR through 58+ games. That’s tremendous production from a team’s shortstop/leadoff hitter.

Last season, Lindor helped lead the Mets all the way to the NLCS where they ultimately lost to the eventual World Series champion Dodgers. New York is hoping that the addition of Soto helps them break through this year.

The Mets have been hot of late as the team has won seven of the last eight games. Yes, five of those wins came against the White Sox and the Rockies. But they also took two of three games against the Dodgers in New York and now they have another chance to prove their mettle against the reigning champs on the road.

The Mets' hot streak coincides with a mini slump from the Philadelphia Phillies as Bryce Harper is sidelined with elbow soreness after being hit by a pitch on May 27. New York entered play on Monday 37-22 with a one game lead over the Phillies in the NL East.