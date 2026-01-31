With Craig Kimbrel on a minor league deal with the New York Mets, which includes an invite to camp, many are wondering if the 37-year-old pitcher still has it in him to deliver at an elite level. With the Mets looking to bolster their team in the offseason, the Kimbrel signing is an interesting one, with MLB Network analysts having a real conversation on the matter.

Having been in the MLB since 201he has statistics to marvel at for a closer in the majors, one who was labeled as Hall of Fame-worthy by Matt Vasgersian. However, he would ask Harold Reynolds on the show “Hot Stove” if Kimbrel needs to “win the job” at this point in his career, with Reynolds explaining why he needs to do so.

“I think he's got to win it at this point in time, because his last couple rounds of battling through trying to show what he could do, hasn't been great,” Reynolds said. “When you hold that bar this high, that you are a Hall of Famer, people want that kind of production still. I think he's got shot because they need him in certain situations. For me, I'm curious how he'll do when he's not closing.”

“Does he technically have to win the job?” – Matty V

“Yeah, I think he's gotta win it at this point in time.” – Harold#MLBNHotStove discusses Craig Kimbrel signing a minor league deal with the Mets. pic.twitter.com/3YmCex2F7f — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 31, 2026

Would the Mets “cut bait” on Craig Kimbrel?

While the Mets are signing players in the hopes of having a better 2026, Kimberl's minor league deal doesn't come with certainty, leading many to believe there's a chance he doesn't make the main roster. For Vasgersian, he finds it very hard to believe that, despite Kimbrel's last full season being with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024, where he had a 5.33 ERA.

“Because if he has two or three wobbly outings in Mets minor league camp in early March, are you going to cut bait? Like he's a future Hall of Famer, you know how good this guy is when he's right,” Vasgersian said.

It remains to be seen if Kimbrel could have a bounce-back season with New York in 2026, with Spring Training right around the corner, as the team looks to get back in the playoffs.