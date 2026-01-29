After missing out on the playoffs in 2025, the New York Mets have stayed active in re-defining their organization. In their latest move, the Mets have added some needed catching depth.

New York has signed Austin Barnes to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, the team announced. It comes after the Mets agreed to a minor league deal with relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel, which was also officially announced on Thursday.

Barnes comes to New York after spending the first 11 years of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Over 612 games total, the backstop has hit .223 with 35 home runs, 162 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. He won two World Series with the franchise.

However, he hasn't made much of an impact recently. Barnes appeared in just 13 games during the regular season and 54 a year prior. Throughout his entire career, the catcher has never played in more than 102 games in a season.

In New York though, he won't be counted on to take a prominent role. Francisco Alvarez is set to start while Luis Torrens will likely back him up. Barnes gives the franchise a third catching option with significant experience. Serving as a battery mate for some of the best pitchers in the league, Barnes at least understands what it takes to call a nine inning game.

Spring training will give him a full opportunity to make the team. If the Mets choose not to carry three catchers initially, he may look for another home. For now though, New York is hoping Barnes' experience gets them closer to their World Series goals.