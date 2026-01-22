The New York Mets lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, but they still came away with a big win in MLB free agency, as they landed a top-tier free agent in the form of star infielder Bo Bichette.

Signed by the Mets to a sweet three-year contract worth $126 million, Bichette now finds himself in the National League after playing several years with the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League. He also now forms a formidable triumvirate with stars Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor in Queens, as the Mets continue their chase for a World Series ring.

Playing alongside bonafide baseball stars is nothing new to Bichette, having been teammates in Toronto with the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer, but it's going to be interesting how he will fare while in the same batting order with someone like Soto.

In any case, Bichette sees nothing but greatness in the Dominican star.

“Special player. Incredible competitor. Someone who has matched pretty much every moment he's been introduced to,” the 27-year-old Bichette told reporters about his thoughts on Soto (via SNY).

Those words are not surprising to hear from Bichette, as he starts to build rapport with his new teammates and adjust to a different baseball environment.

Bichette can be expected to hit behind Lindor and Soto, as the Mets look for his power to capitalize on the on-base skills of his fellow New York stars.

In seven years in the big leagues so far, Bichette has hit 294/.337/.469 with 111 home runs and 437 RBIs. He also sports a career 121 OPS+. In addition, he has a .330 career batting average with runners in scoring position.