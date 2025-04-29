The New York Mets wasted no time shaking off Sunday's stunning collapse, bouncing back in powerful fashion with a 19-5 thrashing of the Washington Nationals on Monday. Powered by a jaw-dropping performance from Brandon Nimmo and an early spark from Jeff McNeil, the Mets showed their serious about staying atop the NL East.

Nimmo, who had struggled at the plate to start the season, erupted for one of the best offensive games in Mets history. The left-handed slugger went 4-for-6 with two home runs and a career high nine RBIs, tying Carlos Delgado's franchise record for RBIs in a single game. All nine of Nimmo's RBIs came after the sixth inning, including a towering three-run blast, a grand slam, and a two-run double. His monster night catapulted his OPS from .575 to .679 in just one game against the Nationals.

Meanwhile, McNeil helped the Mets build an early lead when the game was still competitive. Batting eighth and playing center field, McNeil went 2-for-5 with a home run, a triple, and three RBIs. He delivered a 10-pitch sacrifice fly in the second inning, then crushed a solo homer in the fifth to extend New York's lead.

As highlighted by OptaStats on X, formerly Twitter, Nimmo and McNeil combined for five extra-base hits (XBH), 12 RBIs, and zero strikeouts. Together, they etched their names into history.

This incredible feat had not been accomplished by a pair of left-handed hitters in a single game since Red Sox legends Carl Yastrzemski and Fred Lynn did it on June 19th, 1975.

The win couldn't have come at a better time for the Mets, who needed to wash away the sting of Sunday's disastrous bullpen collapse. Now, with a crucial series win secured and key bats heating up, the focus shifts to building momentum. If Nimmo and McNeil stay hot, New York's lineup could become the most dangerous in the league.