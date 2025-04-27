The New York Mets are having a great season, and one of their top prospects is too. Mets prospect and pitcher Raimon Gomez threw a 104 miles per hour pitch in a minor-league game, per the Associated Press. Gomez's throw clocked at 104.5 mph.

The young pitcher from Venezuela plays for St. Lucie, a single-A club. He pitched in a game against Daytona, when he threw the incredible pitch. In that contest, Gomez threw three hitless innings.

Gomez threw 38 total pitches in the game and 25 were strikes, per Metsmerized Online. He also averaged 103 miles per hour on 11 fastballs in the first inning of the game against Daytona. That's truly incredible.

Mets fans who follow the team's minor league clubs have to be happy. Gomez spent the 2024 season on the injured list, per the outlet. The hurler clearly doesn't appear to be injured now. He has thrown seven plus innings of scoreless baseball this season.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound pitcher had a 3.78 ERA in 24 appearances with St. Lucie in 2022, per MLB.com. He played sparingly in 2023 with the Brooklyn Cyclones.

By the way, the fastest pitch in the majors this season so far was 103.7 mph, per the Associated Press. It was thrown by the Athletics' Mason Miller.

It might be time for the Mets to give young Gomez a promotion.

The Mets are having a strong start to the season

It doesn't look like the Mets will need Gomez anytime soon, even though the young prospect is still in single-A anyway. The Mets are having an outstanding start to the season.

New York recently went on a seven-game winning streak. Those victories helped the club take the lead in the National League East division. Heading into Sunday, the club leads the NL East by five games.

The Mets have Major League Baseball star Juan Soto leading the offense, with strong support from Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and others. Alonso changed his swing mechanics this season, and it is helping him with his bat. He already has six home runs on the year.

New York's bullpen is going through an injury though. The Mets are losing A.J. Minter, who is hurt with a lat strain. Right-handed reliever Jose Urena is taking his spot in the bullpen.

New York plays Washington in a game Sunday. The Mets are 19-8 heading into that Sunday game.